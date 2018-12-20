THURSDAY AT 5: Christmas greenery could be bringing harmful bugs into your home

The live Christmas tree is the centerpiece of countless Christmas stories and movies, but some people worry about what they are bringing in with the tree.
An insect expert at Penn State, Michael Skvarla, tells us the most common call he gets this time of year is from homeowners worried a live tree will cause an infestation.
Thursday on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we take a look at what you can do before bringing a tree into your house to cut down on the number of insects, and what you should look for and remove before bringing the tree in.
