TONIGHT AT 5: Two years since Penn Hills twins reported missing

PENN HILLS, Pa. - For two years, the Penn Hills police have tracked down tips, trying to figure out what happened to the Fowler twins. Ivon and Inisha Fowler have not been seen in more than a decade, and the only woman who may have the answers isn't talking.

It started two years ago, when Penn Hills Police Detective Leo Johe went to a home in Penn Hills to conduct a welfare check.

"I figured it was a simple misunderstanding and when we first talked to her she was great, she invited us in the house showed us around and said here's all the the information," Detective Johe told Target 11 investigator Rick Earle.

Patricia Fowler told Detective Johe her twins had gone to live with relatives down south. Police investigated, and did not find any evidence to back that up. They brought Fowler in for questioning, and her story changed.

"At one point she said she sold them," Detective Johe said. "After a few minutes we told her that's not something she should have done. She changed her mind and she said well then I didn't sell them."

Police filed several charges against Fowler, including endangering the welfare of children. Last year, a judge dismissed most of the charges. Fowler was able to plead guilty to two misdemeanors and was given credit for time served and released from jail.

Police say they still get tips about the twins.

