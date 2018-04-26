0 THURSDAY AT 5: Your bottled water may contain hundreds of little pieces of plastic

Bottled water is marketed as clean and pure, but new research shows the water in a bottle comes with hundreds of little pieces of plastic.

Channel 11 first got tipped off to this story by our sister station in Atlanta. Soon, we were wondering why there was so much plastic in bottled water and whether it was hurting our health.

Channel 11 sent a team up to SUNY Fredonia in New York, three hours north of Pittsburgh, to meet up with the team behind this discovery. These were the same researchers who looked at plastic in tap water.

This time, researchers looked at water bottles from the most popular brands and found something in common; they all had microplastics in the water. The research also found the plastic contamination was worse than the plastic found in tap water.

While there, we were surprised to discover just how much plastic was found in bottled water. One bottle came up with 10,000 microplastic pieces. The researchers had discovered all the plastic, but did not know what health effect it would have on consumers.

Everyone Channel 11 talked to in Pittsburgh had a similar reaction to us about the research. They were shocked to find out every bottle of water grabbed during a sporting event or meeting was putting hundreds of small plastic particles into their bodies. They wanted to know what that plastic was doing once it was consumed.

That’s when Channel 11 started looking for more information. We reached out to UPMC and were soon put in touch with a toxicologist at Pittsburgh Poison Control to talk about the possible health impacts.

