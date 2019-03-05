  • Tick bite leads to meat allergy for Tennessee man

    By: WKRN

    Updated:

    A man in Nashville, Tennessee is now allergic to red meat because of a tick bite.

    Chris Aycock was bitten by a lone star tick about six months ago.

    He said the only thing that happened then was a mark on his skin, which stayed there for about two weeks.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Aycock went about his life and everything was fine, until he developed a case of anaphylactic shock in December after a particularly meat-heavy breakfast.

    It sent him to the emergency room.

    Afterward, an allergist diagnosed him with alpha-gal syndrome, which makes him allergic to any red meat.

    Technically, alpha-gal syndrome causes a person to be allergic to a carbohydrate that's found in meat that comes from any animal with hooves.

    The good news is that, for most people, the syndrome goes away with time.

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories