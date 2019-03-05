Tick bite leads to meat allergy for Tennessee man

A man in Nashville, Tennessee is now allergic to red meat because of a tick bite.
Chris Aycock was bitten by a lone star tick about six months ago.
He said the only thing that happened then was a mark on his skin, which stayed there for about two weeks.
Aycock went about his life and everything was fine, until he developed a case of anaphylactic shock in December after a particularly meat-heavy breakfast.
It sent him to the emergency room.
Afterward, an allergist diagnosed him with alpha-gal syndrome, which makes him allergic to any red meat.
Technically, alpha-gal syndrome causes a person to be allergic to a carbohydrate that's found in meat that comes from any animal with hooves.
The good news is that, for most people, the syndrome goes away with time.
