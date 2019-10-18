PITTSBURGH - Believe it or not, Christmas is almost here!
This year one of the world's largest indoor Christmas festivals, Christmas Glow or Lumaze, is making a stop in Pittsburgh.
The festival first launched in 2017 near Vancouver, Canada, and now this year it will be at the 31st Street Studios in the Strip District.
Festival will include over a million lights, several illuminated structures, interactive activities, live entertainment, a Christmas market and of course Santa Claus, according to its website.
Tickets are now available on its website. There are several options for individuals, seniors, members of the military and families. There is even a season pass for people who want to go more than once.
It will run from Nov. 23 to Jan. 4.
