  TIERNE'S LAW: Governor to sign law honoring woman killed by estranged husband

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - Legislation named for a Washington County woman that would give Pennsylvania judges additional tools to protect victims of domestic violence will be signed Monday.

    Tierne’s Law, introduced by Sen. Camera Bartolotta, will be signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in Harrisburg before the family of Tierne Ewing, according to Bartolotta.

    Ewing was kidnapped and killed in August 2016 by her estranged husband, who had been arrested a few weeks prior to the kidnapping for domestic violence, but was granted bail, authorities said. He took off his ankle monitor before the kidnapping.

    System in question: Man accused of removing monitoring bracelet, killing estranged wife

    “I am fighting back tears ... tears of sorrow for the suffering and loss of this beautiful woman, Tierne, and tears of joy that we will finally see a step forward in protecting victims of domestic violence,” Bartolotta posted on Facebook.

    In February, Bartolotta said the bill would clarify that magisterial district judges may use a risk assessment tool to determine whether a defendant poses a danger to a victim when setting bail in domestic violence cases.

    If you or someone you know needs help, there are resources available:

     
     

