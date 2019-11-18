HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A dig for a time capsule at a former elementary school in Harrison Township came up empty Saturday, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
The time capsule was buried in the early 1950s near a flagpole outside the old Riverview Elementary.
After several hours of digging with an excavator, all that was found were a few rocks and old wiring from lighting previously installed near the flagpole, according to TribLIVE.
Several theories about the missing time capsule include the possibility that it was previously dug up, it disintegrated over the years or volunteers were digging in the wrong spot, TribLIVE reported.
