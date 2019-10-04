PITTSBURGH - The registration deadline for the November municipal election in Allegheny County is quickly approaching.
Residents who want to vote in the Nov. 5 election must be registered by Oct. 7. The same deadline applies to registered voters who have moved or changed their name or party affiliation and must notify the Elections Division.
In order to qualify to vote, a person must be a United States citizen at least one month prior to the election, a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district at least 30 days before the election, and 18 years old on or before the day of the election.
People can register in person at the Office of the Registration Commission in Room 609 of the County Office Building (542 Forbes Avenue) in downtown Pittsburgh. The office is open Friday until 4:30 p.m. and until 5 p.m. on Monday.
Registration-by-mail forms are available at Armed Services Recruitment Centers, Area Agencies on Aging, many branches of the U.S. Postal Service, as well as state, county and municipal offices. They must be postmarked by Oct. 7.
