CALIFORNIA, Pa. - A Mon Valley youth soccer coach is accused of a sex offense involving a minor.
Channel 11 is looking into the allegations against Timothy Cribbins, the president and coach of the California Youth Soccer Club.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace has new details about what federal officials say they seized in connection with the investigation, on 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Reality star Todd Chrisley's daughter says father, brother blackmailing her with sex tape
- Mother: 6-year-old son did not start apartment building fire; police disagree
- Neighbors say they're being overrun by rats
- VIDEO: Fewer parents in our area are vaccinating their children, data says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}