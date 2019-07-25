  • Man charged with kidnapping girl in 1999 expected to plead guilty Thursday

    JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - A man accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing a local girl in 1999 is expected to plead guilty to the crimes in federal court.

    It took almost two decades to make an arrest in the case.

