Man charged with kidnapping girl in 1999 expected to plead guilty Thursday

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - A man accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing a local girl in 1999 is expected to plead guilty to the crimes in federal court.
It took almost two decades to make an arrest in the case.
We're looking ahead to the closure coming for a 20-year-old cold case, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man pleads guilty to 1998 murder of teen video store clerk, attack on second woman
- College student digs up 65 million-year-old giant dinosaur skull
- 'It's like the wild, wild West End': Neighborhood terrorized by teens with paintball guns
- VIDEO: High-tech houses keep dogs cool while owners shop
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}