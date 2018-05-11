  • Tires slashed on several vehicles in Crafton

    Updated:

    CRAFTON, Pa. - Tires on several vehicles along Noble Avenue in Crafton have been slashed recently.

    Police are alerting the public and asking for any information.

    Channel 11's Erin Clarke is knocking on doors trying to find out if anyone has heard or seen anything, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    North Hills SD a step closer to having armed police officers

    Water temporarily shut off to hundreds of homes

    Police looking for man who stole ATM from Shadyside laundromat

    Neighbors offended by man's Nazi flag