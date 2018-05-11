Tires slashed on several vehicles in Crafton

CRAFTON, Pa. - Tires on several vehicles along Noble Avenue in Crafton have been slashed recently.
Police are alerting the public and asking for any information.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke is knocking on doors trying to find out if anyone has heard or seen anything, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Here’s what we’re working on for you tonight - https://t.co/Wza1ZhGcPb pic.twitter.com/v0XrP2kIPq— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) May 11, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Chief: Officers fatally shoot armed man in Lower Burrell domestic incident
- Driver facing numerous charges after 3-county police chase
- Pit bull attacks Jehovah's Witnesses at front door, police say
- VIDEO: Dr. Dre loses trademark claim against Pittsburgh-based OB/GYN 'Dr. Drai'
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}