Tires, televisions dumped at war memorial park

    MONONGAHELA, Pa. - Piles of tires and televisions that were left abandoned on a World War Two Memorial in Washington County were cleared away Tuesday afternoon.

    The discarded items were found at Chess Park in Monongahela after a state lawmaker's roadside cleanup effort was misunderstood.

    Who is to blame for the alleged miscommunication? We're getting answers, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    People began bringing their discarded items to the park.

    State senator Camera Bartolotta said crews are working to remove those items and everything should be gone by Tuesday night.

