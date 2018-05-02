Tires, televisions dumped at war memorial park

MONONGAHELA, Pa. - Piles of tires and televisions that were left abandoned on a World War Two Memorial in Washington County were cleared away Tuesday afternoon.
The discarded items were found at Chess Park in Monongahela after a state lawmaker's roadside cleanup effort was misunderstood.
People began bringing their discarded items to the park.
State senator Camera Bartolotta said crews are working to remove those items and everything should be gone by Tuesday night.
