Toddler found wandering alone in street

A little boy was found wandering alone in Glassport Saturday evening.
A family found the boy on Euclid Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and took him to police.
Channel 11 spoke with the woman who brought the child to police, for 11 at 11.
Shortly after 8 p.m., a woman claiming to be his mom frantically arrived at the station saying she fell asleep.
Police are now questioning her.
We’re waiting to hear from police what will happen to the child’s mother.
TRENDING NOW:
- 14 people killed in Cancun during bloody 36 hours
- Officials alert residents of potential landslide
- 22 reported illnesses prompt massive egg recall
- VIDEO: Day Care Worker Allegedly Smoked Meth On The Job, Arrested
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}