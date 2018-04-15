  • Toddler found wandering alone in street

    A little boy was found wandering alone in Glassport Saturday evening.

    A family found the boy on Euclid Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and took him to police.

    Shortly after 8 p.m., a woman claiming to be his mom frantically arrived at the station saying she fell asleep.

    Police are now questioning her. 

    We’re waiting to hear from police what will happen to the child’s mother.

