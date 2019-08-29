  • Tom Brady is NFL's most-marketable player, but a Steeler made the list, too

    By: John Aceti

    Tom Brady wins again.

    The New England Patriots' six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback edged out Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the title of most-marketable player in the NFL heading to the league's 2019 season, according to a survey of sports business executives, marketing analysts and media members conducted by Sports Business Daily.

    Two members of the resurgent Cleveland Browns — wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and quarterback Baker Mayfield — rank third and fourth, respectively, with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley rounding out the top five

