  • Tomatoes could cost you as much as 85% more this summer

    WASHINGTON - If you plan on making pasta sauce or salso this summer, you could end up paying more for those tomatoes.

    According to consumer experts, tomato prices could jump as much as 85%.

    More than half of tomatoes sold in the United States come from Mexico, and the experts say a new tariff is partly to blame.

    The Commerce Department said it is working to find a solution, and prevent the prices from skyrocketing.

