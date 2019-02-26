TONIGHT AT 11: FBI agent who helped solve case after 20 years opens up about investigation

PITTSBURGH - For many law enforcement officers, there are a few cases that stick with them. For Trooper Jeff Brock, it was a call that came in September of 1999.
"I was at the Somerset barracks when we got the call that a girl had been kidnapped," Brock told Target 11's Rick Earle.
A 10-year-old girl was snatched from Cairnbrook, she was sexually assaulted and then released hours later. The victim gave police a description of the car, her attacker, and the shirt he was wearing. They also had one other piece of evidence, a bag with DNA and a partial fingerprint.
That print would later be the key piece of evidence. Trooper Brock told Target 11 how they found that evidence at all.
