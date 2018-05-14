TONIGHT AT 5: A shrub that can be dangerous to your family

PITTSBURGH - As temperatures outside rise, many people are heading to nurseries to buy plants to beautify their yards.
But there is a shrub available that, while beautiful in a landscape, has become a hazard.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., Channel 11 anchor Peggy Finnegan found out why this plant isn't just harmful to forests, but can pose health concerns to humans as well.
It's called Japanese barberry, and what 11 Investigates found out about it may have you thinking twice about planting it.
Dr. Ryan Utz teaches ecology at Chatham University, and is also working to educate the public about the dangers of Japanese barberry, which is aggressively colonizing Pennsylvania forests.
Barberry is loaded with sharp thorns, so deer don't touch it.
It's also easy to grow, tolerant to both sun and shade, and drought resistant, which makes it a popular garden plant.
Birds eat the berries and drop them in the woods and that's where the trouble begins.
