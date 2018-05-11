TONIGHT AT 5: After 30 years, woman speaks about serial killer's attack

Thirty years after a serial killer's reign of terror, his final victim is speaking out.
"The pain was horrible," said Mary Ann Marker, who was shot in the face by Gary Allan Robbins.
Robbins lived in Pittsburgh, but targeted women not only in several Pennsylvania counties, but across multiple states.
Jefferson County, Ohio, Sheriff Fred Abdalla linked Robbins, a door-to-door insurance salesman who lived in Squirrel Hill and Murrysville, to the abduction and murder of Christine Campbell in 1987.
Robbins was also connected to the abduction and sexual assault of a woman from Butler County, and Abdalla said Robbins was suspected of murdering women in Michigan and Maryland as well.
Abdalla said Robbins normally bound and gagged his victims with a scarf, and then shot them.
