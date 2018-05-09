0 TONIGHT AT 5: Amazon's presence can cause frustration

Pittsburgh is waiting to see if it will win the Amazon HQ2 bid and have tens of thousands of new jobs coming to the city.

While the wait continues, Target 11 traveled to Seattle, where Amazon's first headquarters has dramatically changed the city. We found out some people don't think all the changes were for the better.

Tonight at 5, the advice leaders and residents in Seattle have for Pittsburgh as the city awaits news on if it will get the next Amazon headquarters. What they say Pittsburgh needs to start doing now, if it wants to succeed.

Amazon has more than 40,000 employees in Seattle and operates in dozens of downtown buildings. While the city says the company is doing big things for business and even non-profits, some residents say its presence has made living in the city unsustainable.

We spoke to one resident who said he feels he is being forced out of the city by a skyrocketing housing market. During the past four years, the cost of housing has doubled in Seattle. The median price of a single-family home is now $840,000.

Traffic is also a big concern. Seattle ranks ninth in the country for worst traffic. Drivers will spend an average of 55 hours per year stuck in traffic.

We spoke to a councilwoman who says Amazon needs more accountability and a downtown Seattle CEO who disagrees.

