  • TONIGHT at 5: Are mini-casinos worth the gamble?

    Updated:

    DERRY, Pa. - Two mini-casinos are coming to Western Pennsylvania, and their locations will be announced in June.  

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Related Headlines

    One of those locations will be in Westmoreland County.   

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    The mini-casinos are a bid to bring in new money for Pennsylvania, but Channel 11 talked to a gaming expert who doesn’t think that will happen.  

    TARGET 11 INVESTIGATIONS:

    “On a tax basis for the entire state, you are probably looking at a zero-sum game here.  Where you are kind of robbing one to pay for the other,” editor of Gaming Industry Report Alan Woinski said. 

    SUBMIT A TIP TO 11 INVESTIGATES

    But Westmoreland County residents think the casino is exactly what the doctor ordered to get local businesses back on the map. 

    11 Investigates is talking with experts and residents about how the mini-casinos will make an impact in the community for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

    11 investigates: Fast food packaging may contribute to weight gain

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    TONIGHT at 5: Are mini-casinos worth the gamble?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amazon's presence can cause frustration

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fast food packaging may contribute to weight gain

  • Headline Goes Here

    Employment scams on the rise

  • Headline Goes Here

    PennDOT road construction projects in Pittsburgh for summer 2018