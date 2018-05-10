DERRY, Pa. - Two mini-casinos are coming to Western Pennsylvania, and their locations will be announced in June.
One of those locations will be in Westmoreland County.
The mini-casinos are a bid to bring in new money for Pennsylvania, but Channel 11 talked to a gaming expert who doesn’t think that will happen.
“On a tax basis for the entire state, you are probably looking at a zero-sum game here. Where you are kind of robbing one to pay for the other,” editor of Gaming Industry Report Alan Woinski said.
But Westmoreland County residents think the casino is exactly what the doctor ordered to get local businesses back on the map.
11 Investigates is talking with experts and residents about how the mini-casinos will make an impact in the community for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
