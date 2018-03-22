TONIGHT AT 5: At-home genetic test can determine if women are at risk for breast cancer

Genetic testing to determine whether women have a gene mutation that could result in a greater than average risk for breast cancer used to cost thousands of dollars.
Now, there's an at-home version of the test being offered for a fraction of the cost.
Channel 11 anchor Peggy Finnegan talks to a doctor and a patient about the technology, and whether those at-home tests are reliable enough to be used.
