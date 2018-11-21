TONIGHT AT 5: Can Pittsburgh do more quell the putrid-smelling ginko trees?

PITTSBURGH - All across Pittsburgh, there is an effort to plant more trees and grow the city's shade canopy. In one neighborhood, there are some people who want to see trees come down. It's all because of a nasty smell that comes up for a quarter of the year, because of some fruits growing on the ginkgo trees that line the street.
Neighbors called Channel 11 because they say the city of Pittsburgh is not taking the problem seriously. The trees are on city property, so neighbors can't take action on their own. The city told Channel 11 they think workers have done plenty.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5, we take you out to show why these trees are a problem for homeowners across Pittsburgh and we talk to the city about why they aren't willing to get rid of the problem permanently.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}