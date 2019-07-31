PITTSBURGH - There's a controversial part of Pennsylvania's auto insurance policy that could impact you if you ever get into an accident.
It's called the minimum insurance requirement in the state for bodily injury per person, and some drivers told Channel 11 it is costing them a lot of money.
Related Headlines
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5, 11 Investigates takes a look at why Pennsylvania's requirement is leaving so many drivers with big bills to pay.
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A TIP TO CHANNEL 11 NEWS or call our tipline and leave us a message: (412) 237-4963.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}