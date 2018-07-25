TONIGHT AT 5: Checking in on the biggest summer construction projects

It's hard to turn down any street or go on any highway around the Pittsburgh area without hitting construction. We wanted to check in on some of the biggest projects, especially with all the rain we've seen.
Pittsburgh's most experienced traffic reporter Trisha Pittman got the answers straight from PennDOT. She started with questions about the work on the Parkway North. Officials say the weather has had an impact on work, but the majority of the project is still on track.
Tonight on 11 News at 5:45, we get answers from PennDOT about several other projects including Forbes Ave, Route 28 and the Liberty Bridge /Tunnel project.
