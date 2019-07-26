Hackers are stepping up their game and attacking cities, which is costing taxpayers thousands of dollars.
But the City of Pittsburgh is taking steps to prevent this by having local college students perform cyberattacks to find the vulnerabilities in the system.
11 investigates the issues encountered when students targeted a part of the system we all use every day -- the traffic system. What we found, and the dangers drivers could potentially face, tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Vaping may have caused lung damage to 8 teens, doctors say
- Gender-neutral parenting: How it works for one family
- Pennsylvania district accepts previously rejected $22K donation for student lunch debt
- VIDEO: Alleged immigration agents approaching strangers at local stores
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}