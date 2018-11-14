TONIGHT AT 5: Dog food diets that may be hurting your dog

PITTSBURGH - The Food and Drug Administration just put out a warning saying your dog's diet, could be dangerous.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis looked into why veterinarians are seeing grain-free diets hurting some dog breeds.
Bob Csaszar learned about this warning the hard way. He adopted his dog Bo nearly five years ago. The German shepherd was a member of the family and was always on the move. Then, Bo got sick.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m., Lewis found out why Csaszar’s veterinarian told him the grain-free diet he was feeding Bo, may have caused his congestive heart failure.
He also learned what you should look for on the packaging of your dog food to make sure your dog is safe.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}