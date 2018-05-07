0 TONIGHT AT 5: Employment scams on the rise

CHARLEROI, Pa. - According to the Bureau of Consumer Protection. employment scams are on the rise in 2018, and WPXI morning anchor Katherine Amenta discovered one just weeks old.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it must be bad," said John Vargo, who fell victim to a scam.

Vargo isn't naive, and said he knows that scammers are lurking everywhere. But even with his radar up, a new scam slipped past him. Channel 11's morning anchor Katherine Amenta drove to Charleroi to find out what happened. There, he showed her piles of shipping labels and fraud notices from PayPal.

"I've always been afraid of giving out my social because of all the stuff that goes on," said Vargo.

He's right to be concerned. The Bureau of Consumer Protection has seen a surge in employment scams. The number of complaints already submitted in 2018 has already surpassed the total number seen in 2017. WPXI morning anchor Katherine Amenta sat down with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro to pinpoint when you should and should not give yout your social security number.

But Vargo fell victim to a new scam that's been ongoing for just a few weeks, and it's one that's left him struggling to clear his name.

