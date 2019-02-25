TONIGHT AT 5: FBI technology used to crack 20-year-old kidnapping case

PITTSBURGH - When a ten year old girl was kidnapped in Somerset County in 1999, sexually assaulted and released three hours later, police had a sketch of the suspect, a description of his car, a bag with DNA and a partial fingerprint to go on.
Trooper Jeff Brock was one of the first responding troopers. He worked the case for years, but came up empty.
Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle sat down with him exclusively last week to talk about the case.
"You know after 19 years, you just have to wonder is it ever going to happen," Trooper Brock said.
