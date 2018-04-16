TONIGHT AT 5: Food ordering service delivers to Allegheny County Jail inmates

Burgers, burritos, nachos and fries are all on one local menu.
But you can only get items from this particular menu if your address is the Allegheny County Jail.
Target 11 discovered a food ordering service that allows families of inmates to purchase specialty meals for people who are locked up inside the county jail.
The service is making some people mad, but making the county a lot of money.
Target 11's Rick Earle asks the warden why these special deliveries are allowed for inmates charged with some serious crimes, tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
