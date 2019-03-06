TONIGHT AT 5: How to help kids adjust to Daylight Saving Time

For many, Daylight Saving means longer days and summer on the way.
But for many parents, it means weeks of trying to get children back on their sleep schedule.
Doctors at Children’s Hospital say there are several steps to take right now to help kids stay on schedule.
The main ones you should start as early as tonight, Wednesday on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}