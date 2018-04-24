TONIGHT AT 5: Human trafficking in Pittsburgh: A victim's story

Channel 11 reports on human trafficking stories in the news but it’s difficult to describe what it’s really like for a victim. This time, a victim came forward and told our Aaron Martin her story.
You’ll hear details about how a human trafficker got hold of her right here in Pittsburgh. She also talks about how it came to end and why she was arrested.
Human trafficking in Pittsburgh. A victim’s story – tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations considers human trafficking the third-largest criminal activity in the world.
Human trafficking is a big and real problem in Pittsburgh and the FBI said it needs the public's help to stop it.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported almost 5,600 calls regarding sex trafficking in 2016, and 156 of them were in Pennsylvania.
Mary Burke, a professor at Carlow University, said the internet has allowed traffickers to make more money, and they use the internet to recruit, control and sell victims online.
