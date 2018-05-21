  • TONIGHT AT 5: Hundreds of thousands of cars on the roads despite recalls

    PITTSBURGH - 11 Investigates is always looking out for your safety.

    When we learned hundreds of thousands of cars are on the roads in Pittsburgh despite recalls, our team wanted to learn more.

    Tonight at 5 p.m., the technology 11 Investigates found to help you check if your cars are under recall and need a fix fast. We tested it out in downtown Pittsburgh. What we discovered, will leave you surprised!

    11 Investigates started looking into this issue when the Takata faulty airbag recall expanded in January.

    Takata added an additional three million cars and trucks to the list that includes 37 million vehicles from 19 different automakers.

    11 Investigates started working with Carfax, headquartered outside Washington, D.C. to learn more.

    We found out many people aren't getting their cars fixed because they didn't even realize there is a recall. Others are waiting on a long list for parts to come in.

    Our investigation didn't stop there.

    We found out 1 in 5 cars in Pittsburgh, are driving around with unresolved recalls.

     
     

