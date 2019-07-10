PITTSBURGH - It seems like something out of "The Jetsons," but a high-speed train that can get you from Pittsburgh to Chicago in 47 minutes is inching closer to reality.
Channel 11 News first told you about Hyperloop One last year after we saw the train tube at a testing facility outside Las Vegas. Now, we've learned a lot has happened since then.
The testing that has been done, and how fast the team has the train going, tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
