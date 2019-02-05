TONIGHT AT 5: Improved technology, new policing making Pittsburgh safer

Improved technology and new policing strategies have helped make Pittsburgh safer, according to police.
Target 11 compared crime data from 2007 to 2017 and found 80 of 90 Pittsburgh neighborhoods saw a drop in crime. That includes Downtown, East Liberty, Homewood and the Hill District where the number of crimes plunged from 603 in 2007 to 350 two years ago.
"I'd say a mixture of good policing that does it for the investigations, getting communities more involved with things," Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said. "Communities have changed over the years."
But the numbers also revealed crime is spiking in neighborhoods some may not expect.
