TONIGHT AT 5: Local care center using virtual reality to help people suffering from dementia

Nearly 6 million Americans are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease right now. While there is no cure yet, there is new hope for a better life for those who are suffering. That's what is driving a new project here in western Pennsylvania.
A local care center has gotten ahold of some technology that could slow the progression of dementia and improve depression in dementia patients. All it takes is 15 minutes and patients can do it from the comfort of a community room.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we take a look at the goggles that are giving these patients new experiences and sometimes helping them reconnect with family memories.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}