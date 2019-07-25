More than two months after a cyberattack shut down all phone and email communications for the City of Washington, leaders are staying tight-lipped about what happened and if they paid anything to get their system back online.
It's the latest example of a local government being targeted by hackers, which in some cases has cost taxpayers millions.
11 Investigates takes a closer look at recent cyberattacks locally and across the country, why they're happening so frequently and why experts say local leaders aren't doing enough to protect your data. What we found, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
