PITTSBURGH - All this week we remember the 132 people who died when US Air Flight 427 crashed in Beaver County 25 years ago this week.
Identical twins Dennis and Bob Connolly were brothers and best friends.
Related Headlines
>> RELATED: Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427, 25 years later
"You know, we would double date – we were in each other's wedding. It was a very close relationship," said Connolly.
But their bond was violently severed when Flight 427 fell from the sky over Hopewell Township.
Channel 11 anchor Peggy Finnegan spoke with Connolly and is learning how, through his grief, he helped all the victims’ families change history -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}