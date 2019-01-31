TONIGHT AT 5: More than a dozen blood pressure medications recalled since July

PITTSBURGH - Another day, another problem for blood pressure medications.
And it's starting to frustrate Cindy Bryan who takes her pills daily.
"Even the doctors don't know about it, " Bryan said. "They can't keep up with all of this."
Channel 11 has reported more than a dozen blood pressure medication recalls since July of last year. And each contained what the FDA considers to be a "probable human carcinogen."
Channel 11's Katherine Amenta talked with local doctors about the dangers related to these recalls. What one local drug company is doing to protect patients -- on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}