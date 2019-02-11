TONIGHT AT 5: PA Turnpike toll hike forcing tractor-trailers into local towns

The Pennsylvania Turnpike toll rates are about to go up again in 2019, and with each rate increase, drivers and commercial truckers are being priced off the toll road and into our local towns. Channel 11's Traffic Anchor Trisha Pittman spoke with the state auditor general about this issue.
"Many of the routes they are going to take are not built for these heavy trucks," said Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale. "They are causing a big problem all over Pennsylvania."
Pennsylvania's auditor general is looking into the turnpike spending once again. The turnpike is about to issue its 11th straight increase. Rates are expected to increase every year until 2044.
Pennsylvania's auditor general is looking into the turnpike spending once again. The turnpike is about to issue its 11th straight increase. Rates are expected to increase every year until 2044.
