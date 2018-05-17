0 TONIGHT AT 5: Parents beware! Explicit videos disguised to target kids

There's a warning out right now for parents with young children watching videos of YouTube kids.

There are videos slipping past parental controls that are giving your children a look at inappropriate content.

Tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., the advice for parents who are worried these videos are making it to their children, and why police say they can't do anything about those videos right now.

The move has been nicknamed “Elsagate,” and Channel 11 wanted to learn more about what these videos are doing to children.

The videos will start out innocently and feature popular cartoon characters. Within a few minutes though, they will switch to violent and graphic scenes.

"It's violent, sexual, dirty bathroom humor," said Alicia Kozakiewicz, a Pittsburgh native and internet child safety expert.

Kozakiewicz has worked for more than a decade to promote child safety online. At 13, she was lured away from her Pittsburgh home on New Year's Day in 2002.

She was kidnapped, tortured and held for four days by a man she met on an online chatroom. She's now committed to making sure other children aren't hurt by internet access.

