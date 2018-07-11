TONIGHT AT 5: PennDOT planned to do work on Route 30 days before it collapsed

PennDOT was planning on doing work on Route 30 just days before it collapsed last April.
In emails exchanged between PennDOT officials and contractors Channel 11 obtained through a Right-To-Know request, plans are being made for a single lane road closure in either direction a week before the landslide.
Related Headlines
A few days later, contractors were discussing doing the repairs the following week.
"We honestly never expected anything of this magnitude," said PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni.
When the agency learned of the impending landslide and how they reacted -- TONIGHT on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Kennywood employees accused of taunting woman with disabilities after visit
- PHOTOS: Allegheny County's Most Wanted
- Baby drowns in basement of Detroit house after falling through hole in floor
- RAW VIDEO: Three charged for mocking dying stroke victim
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}