TONIGHT AT 5: Pennsylvanians still paying hidden alcohol tax that was supposed to be temporary

You may not realize it because it doesn't show up on the receipt, but you pay an 18% tax on alcohol in Pennsylvania every time you head to the cash register. What was supposed to be a temporary tax turned into decades of extra money on your alcohol bill.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we'll show you how an event an hour and a half away from here created that tax and where all the money goes now. We also found out about a plan that could send some of that money to five local communities.
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A TIP TO CHANNEL 11 NEWS or call our tipline and leave us a message: (412) 237-4963.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}