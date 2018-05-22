TONIGHT AT 5: People paying for water they can't use

DUQUESNE, Pa. - The people in the city of Duquesne are paying for water they can't use.
Instead, families are boiling water every day, and buying up cases of water every week because they don't trust what is coming out of the pipes.
On Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., 11 investigates looked through every report conducted on the city of Duquesne water system since 2010. What we found from the Allegheny County Health Department that had us heading to the public works director for answers.
Duquesne Mayor Nickole Nesby called 11 investigates last year after brown water started coming out of faucets at her home.
At the time, she wasn't in office yet. Now that she is, Nesby says the water system has a long list of problems that need a solution.
She admits it is problematic to have people paying for water they don't think is safe to drink.
A group of contaminants named trihalomethanes is creating this water problem.
The contaminants form when there is too much chlorine in the drinking water.
Long term exposure to the chemical can increase the risk of cancer.
