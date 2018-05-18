  • TONIGHT AT 5: ‘Pittsburgh to Chicago in 47 minutes' -- technology that could revolutionize travel

    A tube in the middle of the Nevada desert could revolutionize travel across the country and in Pittsburgh.

    "Pittsburgh to Chicago in 47 minutes. Pittsburgh to Columbus in, I think, 25," said Kristen Hammer, an engineer with Hyperloop One.

    Target 11's Rick Earle traveled to Nevada to get an exclusive tour of what could be heading to Pittsburgh.

    The first full-scale test system is just north of Las Vegas in the desert. The system would put people into pods that run through tubes at extremely high speeds, getting people from Pittsburgh to destinations like Chicago in just minutes.

    When the system is up and running, the pods can reach speeds of 760 miles per hour.

