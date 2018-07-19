TONIGHT AT 5: Push to create separate state playoff system for public, private schools

A fight is heating up around high school sports in Pennsylvania.
Some area school districts in the western part of the state are banding together to fight for a separate state playoff system for public and private or non-boundary schools.
Hear from the WPIAL Superintendent leading the fight, and why he says leaving the PIAA is the final option, plus how their plan would affect high school sports in our area -- all on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
They say the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association's (PIAA) plan to address transfer rules does not go far enough.
Supporters of separation claim non-boundary schools have an unfair advantage because they can get athletes from several different areas.
They are organizing a meeting next week in State College, and say hundreds of schools have signed up to attend.
TRENDING NOW:
- Search for missing woman last seen at local bar
- Woman: 2 men forced me into home, put gun to my head before fatal shooting
- Jordan Brown's conviction in murder of father's pregnant fiancée overturned
- VIDEO: Woman shocked to find black bear inside car, eating her lunch
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}