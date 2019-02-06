TONIGHT AT 5: Researchers trying to prevent virus more dangerous than Zika

PITTSBURGH - Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh are leading an effort to prevent a virus - that may be more dangerous than Zika - from spreading to the United States.
Channel 11 News Anchor Peggy Finnegan went to the highly secure lab where local researchers are developing potential therapies and vaccines.
Find out how local researchers are using lessons from the Zika outbreak to prevent another global crisis -- tonight on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A TIP TO CHANNEL 11 NEWS or call our tipline and leave us a message: (412) 237-4963.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}