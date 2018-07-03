0 TONIGHT AT 5: Safety of organ transplants from overdose victims

Each day, nearly 200 people die from drug overdoses. As the number of lives claimed by drug abuse continues to climb, another number is going up as well: the number of organ transplantations as a result of overdose deaths.

"Families of overdose victims find great solace in an otherwise terrible tragedy, when they're looking for something positive, allowing their loved one to give the gift of life through organ donation," said Susan Stuart, president and CEO of the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) in Pittsburgh.

CORE is one of nearly 60 organizations across the United States that works to find organs to save people's lives. In some cases, saving lives means an "enhanced risk" organ donation. That means taking an organ from someone who died of a drug overdose or other risky behavior and using it to try to save a sick person's life. In Pennsylvania, the number of enhanced risk organ donations have skyrocketed. From 2011 through 2018, more than 1,000 organs have been donated.

Many people wonder if "enhanced risk" organ donation is dangerous to the recipient. We spoke to the first woman at UPMC to get a transplant organ from a Hep C positive donor. She spoke to us about why she decided the "enhanced risk" was worth it. Channel 11 also spoke to a young girl still waiting for a donation.

