0 TONIGHT AT 5: Summer construction season getting underway

All around Pittsburgh, it's impossible to miss the signs of summer construction season.

The parkways north, east and west all have summer construction plans. That is going to impact people heading to and from work, to Kennywood for some family fun, to PNC Park for a Buccos game and to all the summer concerts lined up this year.

Channel 11 traffic anchor Trisha Pittman took a look at some of the details surrounding the biggest projects happening this construction season to help drivers know what to expect on the road.

PennDOT has more than 300 projects planned in six counties this summer. One of the biggest projects is the Parkway North Improvement Plan. This year, the work is happening in the northbound lanes and is a completely different project than what we saw last year.

On the Parkway West, crews are fixing crumbling concrete problems. On the Parkway East, drivers trying to get to PNC Park or Kennywood will have to be prepared for a lot of work. There is a major repaving project planned from the Fort Pitt Tunnel all the way out to Edgewood, and more patching work to Monroeville. There are also several big projects on local roads that will trip up thousands of drivers.

Channel 11 traffic anchor Trisha Pittman talked to PennDOT about why these projects all need to happen this year, and caught up with drivers talking about how they are avoiding the construction strain. That's tonight at 5 p.m. on Channel 11 News.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.