TONIGHT AT 5: Vocational schools growing in popularity

Pennsylvania graduates are second in the nation for student debt. According the the Project on Student Debt, about 68 percent of new Pennsylvania graduates have debt, and it averages near $36,000.
Some local schools are finding ways to help students get through with little or no debt at all, while still filling critically needed jobs in our area.
Tonight at 5 p.m., Channel 11 News Anchor Lisa Sylvester looks at where we will have major workforce shortages in the next few years, and how you can get a high-paying job without taking on student loan debt.
