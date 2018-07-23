TONIGHT AT 5: Warning signs in your teen's bedroom

Channel 11 knows being a parent today is challenging, and keeping your children and teenagers safe is your top priority.
That's why Channel 11 morning news anchor Katherine Amenta recently traveled outside Philadelphia to take you behind the scenes of a real-world classroom, showing parents the warning signs before it's too late.
The classroom, looks just like a teenager's bedroom. The Bensalem site was made to disguise dangers in a bedroom, just like a teen could be doing at home. It's their police department's interactive summer display for parents and guardians, to teach them the trouble signs for teens.
Tonight at 5, Channel 11 gives you a closer look at that mock-bedroom so you can see where teens could be hiding dangerous items inside their room, and the warning signs you need to look out for at home.
